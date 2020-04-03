Resident Evil Resistance Needs Time to Improve and Likely Won’t Get it

Given how short Resident Evil 3 is, a lot of time and effort was put into Resident Evil Resistance to sell it. The core concept is one of the few times an asymmetrical multiplayer mode makes sense. One side is four people trying to exit and the other is a player trying to hinder progress. It sounds really good and some way it is, but it will always be held back by its brutal design.

To succeed as a survivor in Resident Evil Resistance, you need good teamwork. Every character has a specific role, such as Valerie giving you buffs, heals and marking key objects or Martin focusing on disarming and hindering the Mastermind’s progress, so you need to perform these tasks if you hope to succeed. Where things fall short is the difference in requirements.

Unless you have a solid team or find players willing to work together, you’re going to most likely fail. A bad Mastermind should still be able to overwhelm a poor team and as their skill increases, so does the importance of working together. As a result, this will make playing matchmaking a lot harder. Currently, it isn’t set up as an experience where four random players can just win. The opposite is true for the Mastermind.

While it takes a fair amount of skill to overwhelm a good team, it doesn’t take much to eliminate a bad one. Like, if you find someone isolated, manage to get them and ideally down them, that is usually enough to set the survivors up for a fail. Success also doesn’t hinge on whether or not your opponents are good. If you have the skill, Mastermind is something you can easily jump in a random game and, if nothing else, hold your own. And, as you continue to defeat bad teams, you’ll gain the resources needed to better hold off their attacks.

In the long run, it certainly has the potential to be a lot of fun, especially for premade teams, but the current form is basically a question of how long does it take to fail. Eventually, people will learn and those that love it will remain but I don’t know if it has the staying power and for that reason it makes things feel a little underwhelming.