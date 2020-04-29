Joué Play Kickstarter Launched; is a Modular MIDI Controller Anyone Can Enjoy

One of the best things about Kickstarter is how many new and unique ideas are introduced for consumers to support. One of the most recent is Joué Play, a more accessible version of the Joué board, designed so just about anyone can start making music.

The idea behind Joué Play is rather simple. You get a modular MIDI controller, which can currently be used with a number of different pads, to make a wide variety of music.

The four Pads on the Joué come with professional sound banks ranging from traditional instruments to the most recent synthesizers and drum kits and covering a wide range of musical styles. You can add up to eight different instruments per song, add effects and mix it all within the app. What’s more, the Board of the Joué is super sensitive and captures all the gestures practiced on traditional instruments: vibrato, glissando, velocity… Because of this, the instrument enables a musical expressiveness rarely heard in digital music. Joué Play Kickstarter Page

All of this is done through an app on iOS, Mac OS or Windows, designed to be understood at first glance.

No need to be a computer whiz to use the Joué Play app! Everything is accessible from the main screen: The instruments are gathered in a circle in the middle The timeline shows successive musical events simply and clearly The mixer lets you adjust the volume of each instrument Recording is accessible directly from the Pads, for maximum reactivity Make as many project as you want and share them with your friends and other Joué Players. Joué Play Kickstarter Page

While Joué Play isn’t set to release until Fall, those interested in taking their game to the next level can head to the Kickstarter page and offer some support. Right now there are two color options, either fire or water, either of which will cost you $289 for the pad and four different pads. Or, for $328, you can get the board and both color paths. Finally, for someone looking to play with friends or just have a back up, there is a $498 version that includes two boards and both colors.