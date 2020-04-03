How to get Jill’s S.T.A.R.S Outfit in Resident Evil 3 Remake

Back when the original Resident Evil 3 came out in 1999, many can’t help but remember that as soon as you beat the game, it opens up for Jill to have a wardrobe available for her in the Boutique Shop. In Resident Evil 3 remake, there’s no boutique shop that gets unlocked, but there are ways for Jill to get an outfit change.

One of the famous outfits in Resident Evil 3 Remake that everyone wishes Jill to wear in the game is her STARS outfit back in Resident Evil 1. In Resident Evil 3 remake, there’s a way to have her wear that again but there are things you must do:

Unlocking Jill’s S.T.A.R.S Outfit

The only way for everyone to get Jill’s S.T.A.R.S outfit that she wears in Resident Evil 1 is to beat the game. Assuming that once you beat the game you get a lot of points, which you likely will, it can be one of the first ones that you can buy.

When you beat the game, an end-game shop opens up from the main menu where you can buy modifiers, weapons, and items that you can unlock on your second playthrough. One of the things you can buy is her S.T.A.R.S. outfit that you can purchase for 2,000 Points.