HELM Audio Reveals Front Line Heroes Campaign; Possible Free Headphones and Discounts for those Fighting COVID-19

While COVID-19 has created a lot of negative situations, this is also a time when people and companies show you what they really stand for. With this in mind, HELM Audio announced a new campaign centered around giving back and trying to reward those who are risking their lives to fight the spread and aid in the treatment of COVID-19 with two programs.

The first program is designed to reward some unsung heroes with a complementary pair of their HELM True Wireless 5 headphones.

We're giving away two pairs of the HELM True Wireless 5 Headphones each week until May 31st to heroes working on the… Posted by HELM Audio on Friday, April 17, 2020

To enter, simply respond to the Facebook post and tag the individual you’d like to nominate and an explanation of what they’re doing in these trying times. This could be someone working in a hospital, food bank or even a police or fire fighter who is giving their all to keep us safe. Every week two individuals will be selected until May 31, 2020, which based off the number of entries, is pretty good odds.

For anyone who doesn’t win or rather not leave things to chance, HELM Audio is also offering medical workers, first responders and/or US military members a special 50 percent discount, with valid ID.me account, on HELM Audio’s official website.