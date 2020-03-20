PlayStation 5 Backwards Compatibility is Limited and Disappointing

With Sony unveiling the much-awaited specifications of the PlayStation 5 and giving details on their backward compatibility, many were rather disappointed. With the PlayStation 4 having at least 4000 published games, Sony has announced that not all games will be backward compatible, but rather only the top 100 games ranked by playtime will be playable at launch.

Compared to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, it is expected and promised that the console will be able to play all Xbox games starting from the first Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. That means, if you have games from those previous three generations, including the off-going Xbox One, you will be able to play it on day one, without the need of purchasing them digitally, or waiting for Microsoft to put them up.

Since the release of the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, the position of Sony when it comes to backward compatibility isn’t the same as Microsoft. Instead, Sony decided to focus on releasing its classic games on the PlayStation Now.

Here’s a recap as to what Sony has said, via the PlayStation Blog:

Lastly, we’re excited to confirm that the backwards compatibility features are working well. We recently took a look at the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PS5. With more than 4000 games published on PS4, we will continue the testing process and expand backwards compatibility coverage over time.

With the upcoming release of the PlayStation 5 later this year, many were hoping that it will finally be the console that will be able to play classic games that span four generations, but instead, it will be as limited again as the PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 had before, which is really disappointing.

We know for a fact that in those four generations of PlayStation, many are really great games that many are hoping they will be able to play again on PlayStation 5, or those who have missed them might be able to. With Microsoft touting their backward compatibility on their Xbox Series X, many assumed that Sony will step up their game and change their stance when it comes to it. Sadly, Sony is still not big in supporting backward compatibility – which is really disappointing.

Launching sometime later this year, Sony still has a lot of time to change their stance. Many are still hoping that gamers will be able to play their favorite PS4 games on their PS5 when it launches this Holiday 2020.