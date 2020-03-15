Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Tatarimokke

Getting to Tatarimokke can be one of the most tedious aspects in Nioh 2. Not only do you need to dodge a light that triggers another realm, you also need to deal with a rather annoying enemy that has some cheap distance attacks. It’s not going to kill you as much as distract you from larger threats that can and often will kill you. This makes Tatarimokke seem rather imposing, but thankfully this is among the easier bosses.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Tatarimokke

Tatarimokke is among the easier bosses, simply due to the fact this bird has a small number of attacks and is pretty slow to react. Most of this fight is going to be the usual wait for an opening and get a few shots in boss. The ideal situation is the laser, which is rather long and leaves Tatarimokke open to plenty of punishment.

But, in reality, the majority of this fight will hinge on just avoiding grabs. Best case you’ll never see one and worst case it will just give you the opportunity to damage the boss. However, all you really need to do is play smart and you should be able to win in a single attempt.