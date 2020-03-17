Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Daidara Bocchi

Just looking at Daidara Bocchi you’d expect a fearsome boss, but Nioh 2 follows the tradition of larger bosses being easy. Not only are his moves limited and attacks easily managed, he isn’t deep enough to cause issues for most players. Still, if you’re having trouble, here is everything you’d need to know to beat him.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Daidara Bocchi

All you need to do to defeat Daidara Bocchi is break his fingers and then attack the part above. The hardest part is honestly hitting the thumb and index, though certain yokai attacks or targeting the head can make it easier.

As for attacks, well, there are two ways to overcome them. You can either play it safe or if you’re fast enough, heal through. Nothing is too aggressive here to spell instant doom and many of his attacks are so telegraphed you almost have to try to take damage.