Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Azai Nagamasa

After fighting Magara Naotaka, you’d think the next boss in Nioh 2 like him, Azai Nagamasa, would be a nightmare, yet he is pretty easy. Here the name of the game is pretty simple. Wait, strike and don’t get overly aggressive. Still, a couple moves can be tricky and it isn’t like there is an easy boss in Nioh 2.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Azai Nagamasa

There are only two things you need to do to win this fight. Block and manage your Ki when he fires feathers at you and wait for openings. So many of his combos have hard ends, that it’s extremely obvious when he is unable to attack and you’re free to punish. By doing this and keeping mid-range to bait his leaping attack, you shouldn’t have a single issue.