Right now there are few series bigger than My Hero Academia and that isn’t surprising. It takes a lot of the norms popularized by iconic Jump series and offers a unique and interesting setting for them to take place. Naturally, given all the success, a game was to be expected and that lead to the sequel, My Hero One’s Justice 2. Learning from past mistakes, offering new experiences and more, is My Hero One’s Justice 2 worth visiting or is it just another game meant for fans of the series and only fans of the series? Here’s our My Hero One’s Justice 2 Review.

Unlike most anime/manga games, My Hero One’s Justice 2 starts with the provisional hero license exam arc and goes to the Shie Hassaikai arc. This means you start about 98 chapters and 51 episodes into the series, making it extremely difficult for those without experience to get an idea of what is going on. Fans of the series are free to skip My Hero One’s Justice, as it covers the previous content and you should already know it.

At this point many things are already established, relationships known and the directions are predetermined, making it a lot more interesting than establishing and early arcs. Anyone familiar with the anime will view this experience as more of a refresher course than anything else, with manga readers having the chance to see some of the more exciting parts animated. However, don’t expect a whole lot from the story.

Similar to the first game, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is basically an abridged version of an abridged version. You’ll get a general overview of the events, typically told by key phrases and explanations as scenes from the anime are presented in manga koma-esque style, resulting in it really only being for fans. This isn’t like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot or One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows where you can get a good overview of the series without sitting down and reading or watching, but at the same time that is perfectly alright, as the gameplay mechanics are nothing special.

Unsurprisingly, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is less about being the best fighting game and instead tries to capture every character’s quirks and present them in a way that makes sense. Sometimes this will result in a move being odd, other times characters just have some fun special attacks but it’s hard to argue with trying to capture the same spark that made these characters come to life in the first place.

However, that being said, it really is a fairly lifeless fighter. There are only so many different ways someone can attack and your options are either overwhelm or counter everything. Neither play style is particularly deep, though countering your opponent will give you a massive advantage for online play. For everyone else, there are a couple of preset combos, which can lead to a couple of attacks that will determine whether or not you’re successful. Where most fall short isn’t the limited moves, actions or mechanics, as much as simply failing to account for certain conditions.

More often than not, the issues I had were less the mechanics and more the characters. Certain characters, such as Shoto Todoroki, using an ice attack that is hard to combo into, leaves you very open and has very limited uses outside of being a move he is known for. This is a stark contrast to someone like Shota Aizawa, who has a good range of options, fast to attack and can overwhelm poor players with relative ease. Obviously everyone will have different experiences and with over 30 characters there is enough variety to make things interesting.

Outside of story and battles both online and off, there is an arcade and mission mode. Arcade is your standard, pick a team and face a series of teams in a row mode, with mission having a bit more depth. In mission mode, you face a series of fights, each with their own conditions, elements and problems to overcome, in hopes of making you a better player. Even if everything is very simple on the surface, the right amount of aggressive and passive gameplay can completely lock an opponent out, skills you’ll need to master if you want to unlock everything.

As you progress in any of the modes, you’ll unlock a wide series of costumes, customization options and more for your characters. Beloved looks, silly items and more are there to add or enhance how your character looks if you so choose. Unlocking them all requires a decent investment but it’s worth it if you’re big into the customization side of things.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Review – Verdict

Like most anime/manga games, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is going to hinge on how much you love the series and characters, over anything else. There is certainly enough content and depth to justify playing, it just isn’t particularly amazing outside of the novelty of it being related to My Hero Academia, over wowing players as Dragon Ball FighterZ did. For some this might be enough and others might want more but you should know what you’re getting into before choosing to buy.

[Editor’s Note: My Hero One’s Justice 2 was reviewed on the PS4 platform. The game was provided to us by the publisher for review purposes.]