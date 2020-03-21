Majority of PS4 games will be backwards compatible on PS5

A few days ago Sony revealed new details about the PS5’s backwards compatibility with PS4 games and people were disappointed.



In the presentation held by Mark Cerny, Sony told its worldwide audience that the PS5 was only capable of playing 100 PS4 games at launch. This number seemed pretty low compared to how the Xbox Series X console can play pretty much every Xbox One game in existence.



Sony has now updated its PlayStation Blog to announced that the PS5 will eventually play over 4000 PS4 games. This is better news, although they didn’t specify if every game would be playable at launch.



You can read Sony’s full official announcement posted down below.

“A quick update on backward compatibility – With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.

We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.

In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead. Stay tuned!“



The Sony PS5 will be available for you to own this Holiday 2020 season. Hopefully the release window sticks and Covid-19 does not delay the console.