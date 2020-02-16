Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Review

Recently we’ve seen a lot of changes in what it means to release a game or enhance a title. In the old days, games would be rereleased with a couple changes that required another purchase. This lead to the all the jokes about Street Fighter II and the endless editions. With Warriors Orochi 4, there were some issues, such as a lack of compelling end game, which is what Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate is designed to address. With challenges, a new infinity mode and a little more story, is it finally time to buy or should you just wait for the next game?

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate adds some new story to the end of the existing story. These chapters follow the existing storyline concerning Zeus and Odin, which is interesting for anyone familiar with the characters, be it their traditional mythology or their role in the Warriors universe, but for everyone else it will just be an introduction to the newly added characters.

Since Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate is meant to be a postgame update, most of the content requires you to transverse everything the original version had. Story requires you obviously finish the original five chapters, new characters are unlocked in the newly added chapters, and even the newly added infinity mode is only available after chapter five.

This isn’t all bad, since there are a good number of characters, mechanics and more in Warriors Orochi 4 already. Even if the combat and experience is unquestionably Warriors-esque, the improved visuals, various special attacks and basic RPG elements give you plenty to work with.

Even if most of the content is behind the original game, the newly added challenges are not, though they have about as much depth as you would expect from the franchise. One has you killing enemies as quickly as possible, whereas the other is about breaking objects within a time limit. Where the challenges start to fall short is more experienced players will have a massive advantage over newcomers. Unlike good challenges, where it comes down to one’s ability to make better use of the tools given, those with more time will have better tools than those without. This much can be seen with the current leaderboard for God Speed, which has about 20 entries right now.

The current record for defeating 1,000 enemies is just under 58 seconds, which skyrockets to 10 minutes. Most people seem to be in the three to four minute range, giving you an idea just how important build is over tactics. While this plays heavily into the idea of postgame content, it undercuts what makes a challenge and leaderboard fun. It’s less about picking the best characters or maximizing your weapons and achieving a good time and more about being able to outperform someone under the same circumstances. Still, once people have more time with Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate I imagine there will be set tactics and it will eventually be something a select group of people spend time trying to master.

Where the bulk of your time will come is the newly added infinity mode. In this mode you need to complete a series of stages, each with multiple parts, their own objectives and time limit, forcing you to really work for the materials needed to craft the best weapons in the game. Where this starts to fall short is not the concept, as much as limited ideas and lack of difficulty.

There isn’t much to finding items, defeating foes or solving other rudimentary problems. If anything the hardest part will be locating the materials themselves. Due to the map being hidden, you’re forced to run around and make the most of your time. Naturally, this means you’ll occasionally leave items on the table, but it does give the experience some much needed stakes. It also has a fair number of unlocks and details behind it, so even if it isn’t the best experience, it tries to make the most of the tools available.

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Verdict

In the end, Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate corrects the issue a number of fans had with the original, in one of the worst ways possible. At $40 to upgrade, you’re basically paying for the ability to sink a bunch of time into a postgame grind. I can’t personally comment on whether or not that is worth the cost of entry, but at $60 for the whole package, you get a lot of content for the price. The original title really wasn’t that bad, there wasn’t much of a point to it all. Now that this has largely been corrected I’d, if nothing else, consider giving it a look.

[Editor’s Note: Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate was reviewed on PS4 platform. The game was provided to us by the publisher for review purposes.]