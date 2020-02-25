Two Point Hospital Out Now on Consoles

Selling over 1 million copies since its PC launch, it is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox One Game Pass, and Xbox One Game Pass for PC. Two Point Hospital will receive a free update on March 31st 2020. The update will include ‘Sandbox Mode’ and ‘The Superbug Initiative.’

Since the PC launch, many features have been added. Features such as Interior Design, copy-paste room layouts, and character customization are available on console. Players that enjoy sandbox won’t have to wait long. The March 31st update will apply to all platforms. Finally, Two Point Hospital on console will also include two DLC packs. Bigfoot and Pebberly Island, unlocks new areas and region-specific illnesses.

You can purchase the physical edition for console by visiting www.twopointhospital.com or head over to the first party store fronts to get the digital version of the game. Our editors gave the original PC release an excellent review in 2018. Both the Pebberly Island and Bigfoot DLCs also got great reviews so we are curious to know how well this game translates to consoles. Look forward to our review coming soon.