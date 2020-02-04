Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales now on Nintendo Switch

Originally released in 2018, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is now available on Nintendo Switch. The prequel to the Witcher games, sees Queen Meve leading the Northern Kingdoms. Players fight to take back the north from oppressing armies.

As an extra bonus, players also get “A set of free digital goodies” such as the official sountrack, concept art from the game, and an annotated map of Lyria.

Watch the launch trailer for Thronebreaker on Nintendo Switch

Ported to the Nintendo Switch by Crunching Koalas, in close cooperation with CD PROJEKT RED, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales can be purchased right now from the Nintendo eShop.