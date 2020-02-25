Sisters Royale Gets an Extremely Limited Collector’s Edition on PS4 and Switch

Earlier this week Strictly Limited Games revealed a collector’s edition for Sisters Royale on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. What makes this news extremely exciting isn’t just the fact this niche title is getting a physical release, as much as the rarity of the edition itself.

Sisters Royale is limited to about 2,500 total copies, with 1,500 going to Nintendo Switch and 999 heading to PlayStation 4. Each edition is individually numbered, making them even more of a collectible and include a physical copy of the game, special box art, OST, art book character cards, post cards and stickers for $54.37 and around $7 shipping for those living in the United States.

Those interested might want to act fast, as the edition is going fast. At the time of posting, 39 percent of Switch and 54 percent of PlayStation 4 copies have sold. Just keep in mind copies are not set to release until May or June 2020.

For those interested in the game, here is the overview listed on Strictly Limited Games site:

Sisters Royale, officially licensed Nintendo Switch game.

Strictly Limited Games exclusive, 49.99€ each. Individually numbered. Limited to 1.500 copies worldwide. We ship internationally. The first new game in 12 years from Alfa System, the team that brought Castle of Shikigami to you! Five uniquely talented sisters are fighting over which of them will marry the angel Yashin. Enjoy the heroic(?) strategies of all five!

The Tension Bonus System (TBS) means your score and number of coins multiplies based on your distance from enemies and their attacks, and the Powershot System changes normal attacks into strong attacks, further ramping up the tension!

Master these systems and set new high scores! Strictly Limited Games

Finally, for those who don’t want to bite the bullet and/or if stock runs out, there is also a standard version of the game too. These are limited to 2,500 on Switch and 1,500 for PlayStation 4 and going just as fast as the collector’s edition.