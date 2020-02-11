Rumor: The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion Coming in March; Second Season to be Revealed Tomorrow

Earlier today Ubisoft teased a big announcement for The Division 2, but it seems some of the announcement was leaked early.

Thanks to some eagle eyed fans like HandsomeRalph and gustavonerdz, it seems tomorrow we should get news of an expansion called Warlords of New York and our first look at The Division 2‘s next season.







While some initial reveals included a teaser mentioning the title in another region and it briefly appearing in The Division 2, the most notable is a listing on the PlayStation Store.

Enhance your Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 experience with the Year 1 Pass! 7-day early access to all Year 1 Episodes Instant unlock of three new Year 1 Specializations as they release Exclusive access to 8 Classified Assignments: the Fall of D.C. Exclusive cosmetics: Agent Ward outfit & Scout emote VIP status during Year 1, including additional projects & bounties* *VIP status expires on March 1, 2020 Does not include the Warlords of New York Expansion, which will be sold separately on March 3, 2020 PlayStation Store listing for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Year 1 Pass

Unknownmercenary took things a step further and found some more information that was taken down on TrueAchievements, which also includes comments on a possible Ultimate Edition.

Purchase before April 3 for a level 40 weapon and outfit. New York is under threat. Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent turned rogue, has taken control of Lower Manhattan, backed by four devoted and highly skilled lieutenants. Trained by The Division but disavowing its ideals, they are now the highest authority in town and the most formidable force the Agents have ever faced. Play in single-player or online co-op: – A gripping new story, hunting down your nemesis – A level 30 boost, allowing you to jump right into the Warlords of New York campaign – A new open world in New York – A revamped progression system with a level cap increased to 40 – New tactical options: exotics, gears, and skills – An extended endgame, including thematic three-month seasons Tom Clancy’s The Division®️ 2 Warlords of New York is a narrative expansion to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and requires the base game to be accessed. Unknownmercenary via TrueAchievements

Ultimate Edition includes: – The base game – The Warlords of New York expansion – A level 30 boost, allowing you to jump right into the Warlords of New York campaign – The instant unlock of all 6 endgame specializations – 8 exclusive Classified assignments missions – The Battleworn secret service pack – The First Responder pack – The Elite Agent pack – 1 exclusive emote – 1 exclusive outfit Unknownmercenary via TrueAchievements

While this most likely includes the bulk of the announcement, there is still plenty of reasons to check out Ubisoft’s official reveal on Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. PST. We will likely see more information about the pack, a better idea of pricing and a number of other exciting things to look forward to. And, don’t forget, The Division 2 is currently on sale for $5 at GameStop, so if you like what you see, maybe it’s time to finally check it out.