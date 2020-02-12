Conan Chop Chop faces second delay

Originally announced on April 1st 2019, many thought this multiplayer stick figure game was a joke. That is, until FUNCOM officially announced that Conan Chop Chop was real at E3 2019. Around August it was announced that FUNCOM would not hit the initial launch date of September 3rd and would be delayed until early 2020.

Conan Chop Chop is a 1-4 player game set in the world of Conan the Barbarian. The multiplayer aspect was dedicated to couch co-op but the initial delay was to give the game’s developer Mighty Kingdom additional time to add online co-op support. Now it seems the second delay is to allow them time to polish the new multiplayer mode.

“We are almost at the finish line. The additional time is to ensure that the game is optimized for online multiplayer, and to give us a chance to add some polish here and there. It’s basically all about getting that final Chop in place,” says Mighty Kingdom CEO Philip Mayes, adding that “This isn’t merely a one-chop game. This is Conan Chop Chop, and that necessitates extra attention to detail.”

Today, FUNCOM has narrowed down the release window. Conan Chop Chop will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch during Q2 of 2020 (between April 1st and June 30th).