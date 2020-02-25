Animal Crossing: New Horizons Playable at PAX East

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release on March 20th. If that seems too far away, you have an opportunity to play the game early. Nintendo will be allowing fans to get their first chance to play the new Animal Crossing game. Giveaways events, and photo ops with characters from the game will also be present. This year, PAX East occurs in Boston from February 27th to March 1st.

Fans will experience life-sized showcase recreating the idyllic island getaway setting of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Costumed characters such as K.K. Slider, Isabelle, and Tom Nook will all be present. Fans will have the chance to snag pictures with them. Visitors who take advantage of the hands-on demo of the game will also receive a special Tom Nook themed tote bad, while supplies last.

In addition, a guided showcase will be present to give fans a tour of the game’s single-player mode. Here, players can experience a range of calming activities like crafting, gardening, fishing, interior and exterior decorating, and interacting with charming new and familiar Animal Crossing characters.

“We hope fans are eager to visit the deserted island paradise of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so this year at PAX East we’re bringing the island with us and inviting all attendees to play the game for the first time,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re looking forward to meeting with players and truly bringing our shared love of games to life.”

Pokémon Sword and

Pokémon Shield Event

Animal Crossings: New Horizon isn’t the only thing Nintendo is bringing to PAX East. Playable demos for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available at Nintendo’s booth. Players will catch and battle Pokémon while exploring the Galar region’s expansive Wild Area. Making curry and relaxing with Pokémon is also available for players to bond with their team before the giant Dynamax Pokémon in Max Raid Battles.

Fans who play the demo will receive a special postcard booklet featuring images from Galar, while supplies last. Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield players are encouraged to bring their own games and systems. Teaming up with others has the potential of encountering a special Pokémon in Max Raid Battles. Players will receive a special Pokémon pin, while supplies last. A costumed Pikachu will be present for photo ops. Other fun activities include the opportunity to learn about the upcoming Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass and a guided demo of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 and more

Nintendo’s stage will also feature game modes from Luigi’s Mansion 3, like ScreamPark mode. Players can also try out The Stretchers and work with a friend cooperatively to overcome the physics-based puzzles of each madcap mission.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons merch and other Nintendo products will be on sale at the on-site store at PAX East. Check in at the My Nintendo booth with your QR code to receive an Isabelle pin, while supplies last.