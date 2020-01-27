This Week’s New Releases 1/26 – 2/1; Warcraft III: Reforged, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition and More

Following a few slow weeks, we close out Jan. with another rather slow week. Here we have Warcraft III, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire and Journey to the Savage Planet.

While Warcraft III: Reforged is a recreation of the beloved game, it features new art and some delightful changes that make it so players can revisit it. Whether it stands the test of time has yet to be seen but at least it will give more players a chance to check it out.

Joining it is fan favorite Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition. This port has been a long time coming and should result in, again, more people having the chance to see what a lot of people found special.

Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire gives us a reason to return and looks to be a good one. With plenty of good buzz and reasons to play, now is probably the best time to consider checking it out.

Finally, we have Journey to the Savage Planet. Originally viewed as more of an exploration game, they added a gun and some wacky locations to give players plenty to see and do.

But, if you want to see everything coming out this week, you can find the list below:

Monday 1/27

Stone (XBO)

Dungeon Cards (PC)

Tuesday 1/28

Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (PS4/Switch/XBO)

Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire (PS4/XBO)

Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4/PC/XBO)

Warhammer Underworlds: Online (PC)

Wednesday 1/29

Lode Runner Legacy (PS4)

Music Racer (PS4/XBO)

Thursday 1/30

Prison Princess (Switch)

Skellboy (Switch/PC)

Arc Of Alchemist (PS4/Switch)

Ascendant Hearts (Switch)

Eclipse Edge Of Light (Switch)

Ministry Of Broadcast (PC)

Friday 1/31