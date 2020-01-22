Telltale’s The Walking Dead All Four Seasons Come to Switch/Steam

Although no longer with us, it seems that Telltale’s The Walking Dead games are getting a second life from Skybound Games. The new studio recently launched The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series back in September. Now they have announced that they are bringing the complete series, episodes one through four, to both Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Telltale’s The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and The Walking Dead: Season Two have both been added the the Nintendo eShop. Skybound Games have also announced that they will be re-releasing Season One and Season Two while adding The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and The Walking Dead: The Final Season to the Steam store later this week.

All four episodes will be available for digital download on the Nintendo eShop and the Steam Store for $14.99 each.