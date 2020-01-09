Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX coming to Switch this March

The Pokemon Company announced at today’s Pokemon Direct broadcast that Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will be coming to Switch on March 6.

Fans looking forward to trying out the game can download the demo that is now available on the eShop. By playing through the demo, players will be able to carry the progress to the full game when it launches on March 6.

Find below the quick overview of the game, via Nintendo:

What would you do if you woke up one morning…and you were a Pokemon?!



You can meet and recruit Pokemon in a dungeon-crawling adventure within their world! Build a rescue team to take on mysterious, changing dungeons and strategically plan your moves as you venture forth to make the Pokemon world a safer place…and uncover your true purpose along the way.



As you recruit Pokemon, these trusty teammates will need somewhere to stay, so build camps to house, manage, and strengthen your Pokémon friends. Think hard about who is right for the job and how to approach each mysterious dungeon as you prepare a rescue team. You’ll move a single square at a time or use Auto mode to speed up movement until you engage other Pokemon in turn-based battles—but don’t forget about Pokemon strengths and weaknesses! This version adds gorgeous watercolor-inspired graphics, and more! Get comfortable in being a Pokemon, there’s a lot of work to do.



Key Features



– Wake up in the world of Pokemon and uncover your true purpose.

– Dungeon layouts will change each time you enter them, so you’ll likely not have the same adventure twice.

– Build a rescue team to explore dungeons and engage in strategic turn-based combat.

– Pokemon are available to meet and recruit.

– This version adds gorgeous watercolor-inspired graphics, and more!

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team first launched on the Gameboy Advance. Those who have missed it can look forward to this remake on March 6.

Check out the announcement trailer below: