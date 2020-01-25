DBZ: Kakarot – Soul Emblem Guide

Editor’s Note: Guide is a work in progress

In DBZ: Kakarot there are several subsystems available to help you level your characters. One such subsystem is known as Communities which uses an unlockable type of collectible called Soul Emblems. Each of these are unlocked in a number of different ways ranging from completing story missions, to hunting down and completing fetch quests for obscure cameo characters.

When you unlock a Soul Emblem, you’ll see the different Community Icons with a number in the lower right corner. This number indicates that Soul Emblem’s starting Community level which can be increased by giving them gifts. Some can hit max level of 25 in multiple boards, while some can only reach as high as level 16. This means that some emblems are not suited well for certain communities.

As you progress through the game, you will automatically unlock seven different Community Boards:

Z Warrior – Combat Oriented (Attack and Support Boosts)

Cooking – Meal Success Rates, Effect Duration, and Status Boosts

Adult – Frenzy Chance Boost, Item Purchase and Selling Price Bonuses

Adventure – Ki/HP Boost, Recovery Item Effectiveness

Training – Various Defense Boosts and Battle XP Bonuses

Gods – Increasing number of items and Z Orbs earned in Battle

Development – Increases Max Machine Levels, Build Success Rate Boosts, Build Zeni Cost Reductions

Each board focuses on a different aspect of the game and as you increase that community’s rank, you activate passive bonuses called Community Skills.

Each Community Board has a set number of Community Skills which trigger once that Community has hit a certain level. The Overall level is the sum of all emblem levels currently on that Community Board.

Aside from the 7 Community Leaders, Soul Emblems can be placed on any Community board you choose and can be moved whenever you wish. Placing specific Soul Emblems next to each other along the Community board path will activate a Link Bonus.

Each Soul Emblem has multiple possible combinations to activate a Link Bonus.

Full Soul Emblems List in Chronological Order